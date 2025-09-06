Simon throws 3 TD passes, Temple gets first back-to-back wins since 2021 with 55-7 rout over Howard

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Evan Simon threw three touchdown passes and Temple rolled to a 55-7 victory over Howard on Saturday.

Simon threw a 24-yard TD to JoJo Bermudez and followed with a pair of short-yardage scores to help the Owls stake a 31-7 halftime lead. Simon finished 8-of-10 passing for 174 yards.

Jay Ducker, Hunter Smith and Terrez Worthy combined for 225 yards rushing on 24 carries with a touchdown apiece for Temple (2-0). Gevani McCoy completed all six of his passes with a score.

The Owls put up 560 yards of offense and scored on their first nine of 11 possessions.

Tyriq Starks tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to KD Mosley midway through the second half to cap a 13-play, 75-yard drive for Howard (1-1).

It’s the first time Temple has won back-to-back games since the 2021 season and the first since 2019 to open the season. The Owls travel to 18th-ranked Oklahoma next Saturday.

