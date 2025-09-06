Brugard sets MVC QB record with 264 yards rushing, Youngstown defeats Robert Morris 56-17

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Beau Brungard ran for four touchdowns and set a Missouri Valley Conference record for quarterbacks with 264 yards and passed for another score as Youngstown State defeated Robert Morris 56-17 on Saturday.

Brungard, a junior, scored on runs of 72, 20 and 4 yards in the first half as the Penguins (2-0) took a 42-3 lead. He added a 28-yard run early in the third, exiting the game after 10 carries. Brungard was 12-of-16 passing for 122 yards and his 1-yard touchdown pass to Max Tomczak put Youngstown on top 7-3.

Tahir Mills ran for an 18-yard touchdown that made it 56-3 as the Penguins reached the end zone on the first eight possessions before punting.

Antuan Gardner and Kylon Wilson also had rushing touchdowns for Youngstown, which piled up 424 on the ground and 593 total yards.

Robert Morris (0-2), which got a field goal on the opening drive of the game, finally scored on a 34-yard pass from Zach Tanner to Thomas Lee early in the fourth quarter and Tanner found Kai Holloway for a 16-yard score late.

Tanner was 16 of 29 for 192 yards.

