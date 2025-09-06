Patterson throws for 2 TDs to send Indiana State past Eastern Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Keegan Patterson threw two touchdowns and Elijah Owens threw for another and Indiana State led the entire way beating Eastern Illinois 38-14 on Saturday.

Owens started the Sycamores (2-0) off throwing a 19-yard score to Plez Lawrence for a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. In the second, Patterson threw a 4-yard score to Larry Stephens III to make it 14-0.

After halftime, the Panthers (1-1) reduced the deficit to 17-7 when Charles Kellom ran it in from 13 yards out. Lawrence pushed the Sycamores lead back to 17 points with a 4-yard run.

Kellom ran it in again, this time from the 2, to bring EIU within 24-14 with 10:20 left in the fourth. The Sycamores sealed it when Patterson threw a 40-yard score to Rashad Rochelle and Nick Osho ran it in from 31 yards.

Eastern Illinois still leads the all-time series against the Sycamores 46-41-4 going back to the first contest between the two programs in 1901.

The Sycamores have reduced their deficit having won four of the last six contests since 2018 season despite EIU’s two-game win streak entering Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football