Syracuse rallies to defeat UConn 27-20 in overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Steve Angelli threw a 6-yard scoring strike to Justus Ross-Simmons at the right pylon on Syracuse’s first possession of overtime to give the Orange a 27-20 win over UConn on Saturday.

Linebacker Antoine Deslauriers broke up Joe Fagnano’s pass on fourth-and-3 from the Syracuse 4 to preserve the win.

Chris Freeman’s 41-yard field goal with one second to go tied the game at 20 after Angelli rallied the Orange to a 20-17 advantage with 48 seconds remaining in regulation.

Yasin Willis’ 3-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion to Darrell Gill gave Syracuse (1-1) the 20-17 lead, but UConn (1-1) answered. Starting at its own 25, two big pass plays from Fagnano to Skyler Bell set up Freeman’s tying kick.

The UConn defense had throttled the SU offense for most of the game, sacking Angelli three times and recording seven tackles for loss before a 53-yard scoring play from Angelli to Ross-Simmons with 5:41 to go in regulation brought the Orange to within 17-12. Angelli engineered a 10-play drive with just about two minutes to go in regulation to give the Orange the lead.

“It was a big game, and he (Angelli) came up and he played big, especially at the end. To be able to do that in the fourth quarter, that’s what you want. You want him to be at his best towards the end of the game,” Syracuse coach Fran Brown said. “And he did an amazing job, and you could see all the players consistently growing behind him.

“I’m thankful to have him,” added Brown, who said he had no thoughts to insert backup quarterback Rickie Collins while Angelli was struggling.

Angelli said Brown’s message was simple.

“Keep fighting. It’s not over. Make sure we’re staying positive and staying up.”

Angelli and the offense took it to heart.

With the win, Syracuse extended its winning streak over UConn to six.

“A disappointing loss for us. We played hard, but we didn’t make plays when we needed to make plays,” UConn coach Jim Mora said. “Games like this, and you’re playing a good opponent, they’re gonna be back and forth, and when you have a chance to make a stop or make a play, you have to be able to do that, and we didn’t do that.”

UConn held Syracuse to just 44 yards on the ground.

Fagnano was 24 of 43 for 259 yards. Cam Edwards and Mel Brown ran for 75 and 72 yards, respectively, and Bell had 11 receptions for 105 yards.

Agnelli, under duress for much of the game, finished 33 of 53 for 417 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Tight end Dan Villari led SU receivers with seven receptions for 104 yards.

Syracuse failed to capitalize on several red zone opportunities in the first half. On the Orange’s first drive of the game, a direct snap to tight end Dan Villari on fourth-and-2 from the UConn 8 was stopped cold. On Syracuse’s first drive of the second quarter, Tyrece Mills forced an Angelli fumble on fourth-and-2 from the UConn 10.

The Orange managed just two field goals in the first half, squandering two more opportunities in the red zone, and gained just 23 yards on 16 carries.

The takeaway

UConn’s defense carried the day applying pressure all game long until breakdowns at the end. The Huskies need to clean that up.

Syracuse’s offense was a mess for much of the game. The Orange couldn’t get their running game going and Angelli was harried all game. The Orange rallied, but the offensive line remains a question mark.

No rest for the victors

Despite the win, Brown had his team run wind sprints up and down the field after the game.

Dan a new man

After struggling last year, Syracuse tight end Dan Villari is a different player. He has 12 receptions in the team’s first two games.

Injury bug

Syracuse played without starting safety Devin Grant and starting left tackle Trevion Mack.

Up next

UConn: The Huskies play at Delaware on Sept. 13.

Syracuse: The Orange host Colgate on Sept. 12.

