Austin Simmons throws 3 TD passes, No. 21 Mississippi routs Georgia State 63-7

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Austin Simmons completed 20 of 31 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 21 Mississippi rout Georgia State 63-7 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams.

Simmons, a third-year sophomore, is replacing Jaxson Dart, who set multiple school records before being selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants. Simmons also threw two interceptions.

Ole Miss, beginning Lane Kiffin’s sixth season as coach, has won 24 of its last 29 openers.

The Rebels had 295 yards rushing, led by Kewan Lacy with 108 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

“I was really pleased with the offensive balance,” Kiffin said. “We’ve got things to work on too. We had the two turnovers, and we’ve got to tackle better. Obviously, we’ve got a huge challenge next week.”

Christian Veilleux threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Javon Robinson for Georgia State. The Panthers finished with 191 yards rushing, but had just 261 yards overall.

Simmons often showed the poise, touch and accuracy he displayed when coming off the bench to go 5 for 6 to lead a touchdown drive last year in an upset victory over then-No. 3 Georgia.

“He had one really bad play, the second interception, the first one was not his fault. The guy blew the coverage and picked it off,” Kiffin said. “I thought he did some really good things, scrambled the way we want, slid and took care of himself, but showed he can move around and did some things with his feet.”

Up next

Georgia State: Hosts Memphis on Saturday.

Mississippi: At Kentucky on Saturday.

