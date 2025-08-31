Defense powers Louisiana Tech to 24-0 victory over Southeastern Louisiana

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kam Franklin had an 80-yard fumble recovery touchdown, defensive lineman Zion Nason recorded his first career interception, and defense led the way in Louisiana Tech’s season-opening 24-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Drew Henderson’s 19-yard field goal as time expired in the half was the first score of the game. The Bulldogs offense came alive early in the second half with touchdowns on back-to-back drives.

Omiri Wiggins found open space on a checkdown and scored a 17-yard receiving touchdown, and Clay Thevenin ran it in from 2 yards out just four minutes later.

Bulldogs quarterback Trey Kukuk completed 14 of his 19 passing attempts for 130 yards and one touchdown, and added 48 yards rushing on 17 attempts. Kukuk’s start marked the sixth season in a row with a different opening day quarterback for Louisiana Tech.

Eli Finley led the Bulldogs with 59 receiving yards on four receptions.

Carson Camp completed 11 of 22 attempts for 122 passing yards to pace the Lions. Luke Besh hauled in three receptions for 59 yards, and Jaedon Henry had 31 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Louisiana Tech has won 12 straight season openers at home, a streak that stretches back to 1982, and three straight overall.

