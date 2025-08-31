Gardner-Webb storms back to beat Western Carolina 52-45

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Josiah Harris pulled down a game-sealing interception and Nate Hampton ran for a 26-yard touchdown to pull away late as Gardner Webb stormed back to beat Western Carolina 52-45 on Saturday evening in a season opener for both teams.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs were down 35-7 at one point, rallying down the stretch to upset FCS No. 19 Western Carolina.

Isaac Lee opened at quarterback for Western Carolina, throwing for 82 yards on 3 of 9 passing and a touchdown before Bennett Judy took over and finished 15 of 27 with 151 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Gardner-Webb struck first on a 65-yard touchdown run by Quasean Holmes before the Catamounts fired back with 35 unanswered points. Nick Hampton scored twice for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, but Western Carolina took a 35-21 lead into halftime.

Nate Hampton finished 12 of 30 for 23 yards and two passing touchdowns for Gardner-Webb after replacing Cole Pennington, who went 1 of 3 with an interception. Hampton added 130 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns.

Gardner-Webb tied the all-time series 6-6 as the Runnin’ Bulldogs improved their series win streak to three — the longest in the series.

