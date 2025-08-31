Vezza strong in first career start, New Hampshire defeats North Carolina Central 27-10

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Matt Vezza threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start as New Hampshire defeated North Carolina Central 27-10 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Vezza and the Wildcats scored twice in just over three minutes late in the third quarter, with the sophomore taking one in himself before connecting with tight end Peyton Strickland on a 65-yard catch-and-run.

Myles Thomason finished with 76 yards rushing on 22 attempts, and Vezza added 36 yards on 12 carries. Caleb Burke led all receivers with five receptions for 78 yards.

Trevor Barry had 10 total tackles and seven solo tackles, and Justice Akinmoladun, Darren Burton II, and Zach Garron each had one sack for New Hampshire.

Walker Harris threw for 172 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Eagles. He connected with Mehki Wall on a 65-yard touchdown in the third to cut N.C. Central deficit to two scores.

