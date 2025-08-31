Harris scores 3 touchdowns, Air Force rolls past Bucknell 49-13

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Josh Johnson threw for two touchdowns, one to Cade Harris, and Harris ran for two and the Air Force Academy rolled to a 49-13 win over Bucknell on Saturday, the Falcons’ 19th-straight season-opening victory.

Air Force has won five-straight dating back to last season, the fourth-longest active streak in the nation, and the season-opening streak is second only to Ohio State.

Johnson was 4-of-7 passing for 112 yards with a 40-yard connection with Quinn Smith and a 62-yarder with Harris. Last year Johnson threw one touchdown pass in his six appearances and none of the four Falcon quarterbacks had a multiple touchdown game.

Harris finished with 66 yards on eight carries and 83 yards on three receptions. Dylan Carson and Maguire Martin also had rushing touchdowns. Korey Johnson returned a fumble 34 yards for a score.

The Falcons punted on their first possession then scored four consecutive touchdowns before missing a field goal late in the second quarter.

Ralph Rucker IV was 10 of 18 for 126 yards with a touchdown and interception for Bucknell.

After a 48-minute weather delay in the third quarter when the Falcons were up 42-10 the teams agreed to cut the fourth quarter to 12 minutes.

