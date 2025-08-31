Jackson State beats Hampton 28-14 for the Tigers’ 11th-straight victory

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ahmad Miller rushed for 172 yards on just 10 carries and his two fourth-quarter touchdowns over a span of 92 seconds helped Jackson State beat Hampton 28-14 on Saturday and the Tigers extended the longest win streak in Division I to 11 games.

Jackson State (1-0), the defending HBCU champion, finished last season 12-2 capped by a victory in the Celebration Bowl. The Tigers’ last loss came on Sept. 21 to Grambling — with the rematch coming this season on Oct. 25.

Miller’s first touchdown capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive with a 2-yard run for a 21-14 lead with 5:32 left. After Isaiah Freeman hit Jah’Kei Chavis for a 29-yard gain to move the Pirates to the JSU 38, Mississippi State transfer Khamauri Rogers intercepted a pass and returned it five yards. Then Miller burst through the hole for a 76-yard score on the next play.

JaCobian Morgan, the Celebration Bowl offensive MVP, threw for 127 yards on 14-of-29 passing for Jackson State. Donerio Davenport and Emari Matthews each had a short touchdown run in the first half.

Freeman was 10 of 17 for 117 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Hampton (0-1). He also had 94 yards on just 13 carries.

Hampton lost to Jackson Sate for the first time in four tries, with the last meeting ending in a 17-13 win in 2008.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football