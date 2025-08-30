Simon throws for career-high 6 TDs, Temple snaps FBS-worst road skid in 42-10 win over UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Evan Simon set a career high with six touchdown passes and Temple snapped an FBS-worst 20-game road losing streak in a 42-10 season-opening win over UMass on Saturday.

Temple’s last road win was in September 2021.

Simon was 19 for 25 with 248 yards. He connected with seven receivers.

Peter Clarke had four receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Ryder Kusch also caught two touchdown passes, while Terrez Worthy and Kajiya Hollawayne caught one each.

UMass failed to score twice from inside the 6-yard line.

In the second quarter, quarterback Brandon Rose was stopped at the 1-yard line on fourth down, leading to a 99-yard Temple touchdown drive. In the third quarter, Rose threw an interception in the end zone to set up a drive that ended with Simon’s fifth touchdown pass.

Rose was 23 for 38 with 193 yards and an interception.

UMass has now lost 13 straight games to FBS opponents, the third-longest current streak behind Kent State (22 games) and Southern Miss (14 games). It was UMass’ first game in the MAC conference after nine years as an independent team.

Both teams debuted new head coaches. Joe Harasymiak joined UMass after three seasons as Rutgers’ defensive coordinator. K.C. Keeler joined Temple after spending 10 years as the head coach at Sam Houston State University.

——

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football