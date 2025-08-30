Bell, Fagnano lead UConn to 638 total yards, dominate Central Connecticut 59-13

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Skyler Bell caught two touchdowns — including an 80-yarder — and Joe Fagnano accounted for four scores as UConn beat Central Connecticut 59-13 on Saturday afternoon in a season opener for both teams.

UConn moved to 5-0 all-time against Central Connecticut, and 22-2 against FCS opponents since moving to the FBS in 2002.

Fagnano finished the afternoon 18 of 25 with 260 yards and four total touchdowns on a 72% completion percentage — leading UConn to 35 first-half points.

The Blue Devils struck first after a snap went over punter Connor Stutz’s head and Central Connecticut recovered the ball near the goal line. Elijah Howard converted a 2-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead over the Huskies.

Cam Edwards had a 73-yard touchdown run and finished with 115 yards on the ground in just six attempts for UConn.

Brady Olson went 8 of 19 for 118 yards for the Blue Devils and Howard added 59 rushing yards and a score.

UConn backup quarterback Nick Evers took over in relief of Fagnano with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter and threw a touchdown.

