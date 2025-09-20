Angels look to end losing streak in game against the Rockies

Los Angeles Angels (69-85, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-112, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (7-10, 5.01 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (3-14, 6.73 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -132, Rockies +111; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to end their eight-game slide with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 24-55 at home and 42-112 overall. The Rockies have gone 30-54 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 32-47 record in road games and a 69-85 record overall. The Angels rank third in the AL with 214 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 30 home runs while slugging .528. Mickey Moniak is 13 for 35 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jo Adell is third on the Angels with 54 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 36 home runs). Taylor Ward is 11 for 40 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .228 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Angels: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Peralta: 15-Day IL (hip), Warming Bernabel: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (ribs), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (hand), Reid Detmers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (head), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press