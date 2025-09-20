Pirates head into matchup with the Athletics on losing streak

Athletics (73-81, fourth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (65-89, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Morales (4-1, 3.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Pirates: Bubba Chandler (2-1, 5.66 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -110, Athletics -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Athletics after losing five in a row.

Pittsburgh has a 65-89 record overall and a 42-37 record in home games. The Pirates have a 23-61 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The Athletics are 73-81 overall and 40-39 on the road. The Athletics have hit 214 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .243 batting average, and has 36 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 54 walks and 72 RBIs. Jared Triolo is 10 for 43 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 40 doubles, three triples, 30 home runs and 87 RBIs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 8 for 40 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .189 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press