White Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over Padres into game 2

San Diego Padres (83-71, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-96, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (4-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); White Sox: Yoendrys Gomez (3-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -171, White Sox +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres, leading the series 1-0.

Chicago is 58-96 overall and 33-46 in home games. The White Sox have a 30-75 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Diego has an 83-71 record overall and a 36-43 record on the road. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.70 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lenyn Sosa has 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 70 RBIs for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 7 for 34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11 for 40 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .183 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Padres: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.24 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: White Sox: Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Owen White: 15-Day IL (hip), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: David Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press