Bohm has 3 RBIs in return, Buehler good in relief as Phillies win 8-2, hurting D-backs playoff hopes

PHOENIX (AP) — Alec Bohm had three RBIs in his return from the injured list, Walker Buehler delivered 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Friday night.

It was a costly loss for the D-backs, who fell three games behind the New York Mets for the final NL wild card with only eight games remaining. The Phillies have won 16 of their last 21.

Buehler — a two-time All-Star — was making his second appearance with the Phillies after getting released by the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 29.

He had a disappointing 5.45 ERA with the Red Sox, but has given up just one run over 8 2/3 innings with the Phillies.

Philadelphia overcame an early two-run deficit, taking a 3-2 lead in the sixth on Weston Wilson’s RBI single. Nick Castellanos made if 5-2 in the eighth with his two-run homer to left that landed in the D-backs bullpen. Harrison Bader had three hits, including a solo homer.

The D-backs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by All-Star Ketel Marte’s solo homer. Philadelphia cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second on Bohm’s RBI double. He added a two-run single in the eighth.

Bohm was activated from the injured list on Friday after missing nearly two weeks with left shoulder inflammation.

Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson gave up two runs over five innings, striking out one and walking two. Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker gave up two runs over four innings.

Key moment

Buehler ran into trouble in the eighth, walking Gabriel Moreno and Blaze Alexander with two outs to load the bases. Lefty Tanner Banks entered the game and retired Jordan Lawlar on a popup to end the threat.

Key stat

This was Buehler’s second relief appearance since 2018.

Up next

The D-backs will throw RHP Zac Gallen (12-14, 4.73 ERA) against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (4-9, 6.44) on Saturday night.

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer