Dodgers clinch 13th straight postseason berth as Kershaw pitches final regular-season home game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After Clayton Kershaw pitched the final regular-season home game of his 18-year career, the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their 13th consecutive postseason berth.

With a 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, the defending World Series champion Dodgers tied the New York Yankees (1995-2007) for the second-longest playoff streak in major league history. Only the Atlanta Braves’ 14 straight berths streak (1991-2005) is longer.

“Quite the accomplishment,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It never gets old, you never take it for granted. It takes a lot of hard work to get there.”

Roberts led a Champagne toast in the clubhouse after Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer, his 52nd of the season, and Mookie Betts added a solo shot.

“I wanted to make sure that we raised a glass to Clayton on this day, his career and kind of acknowledge what we’ve accomplished to get to the postseason,” Roberts said. “That’s one step. The next step is to win this division so we still got some work to do. Once we do that, then we can focus on the postseason.”

The Dodgers lead the second-place San Diego Padres by four games in the NL West race and their magic number is four to win the division. Los Angeles is trying to win its 12th division title in the last 13 years and needs three more wins to reach 90 for the 12th consecutive year.

The Dodgers remained five games behind Philadelphia for the No. 2 seed in the National League and will likely be playing in the wild-card series for the first time since 2021.

“We understand that there’s still a long way to go,” Roberts said.

Kershaw got a no-decision against the Giants, giving up two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and four walks.

“I’m excited for what the next, five six weeks could look like,” he said. “Our team is honestly stacked with pitching right now. I can do the math. I know there’s only so many spots, so I’m just going to continue to try and pitch well and we’ll see what happens.”

Kershaw said he’ll make another start next weekend in Seattle, where the Dodgers conclude the regular season. Then it’ll be up to the front office to decide where the 37-year-old left-hander fits among a rotation that includes Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell.

“We’re going to try and win the World Series,” said Kershaw, who will retire at season’s end. “I’m ready and willing to do whatever I can to help.”

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer