Athletics take home losing streak into matchup with the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (80-65, third in the AL East) vs. Athletics (66-79, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Dustin May (7-11, 4.96 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (10-10, 4.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -112, Athletics -107; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Boston Red Sox looking to stop a four-game home losing streak.

The Athletics have a 66-79 record overall and a 29-41 record at home. The Athletics have a 59-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Boston has an 80-65 record overall and a 36-37 record on the road. The Red Sox have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 27 home runs, 57 walks and 82 RBIs while hitting .266 for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 14 for 39 with two doubles and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Trevor Story leads the Red Sox with 24 home runs while slugging .444. Roman Anthony is 13 for 39 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .259 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .284 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 60-Day IL (wrist), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press