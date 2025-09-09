Royce Lewis hits 2 homers as Twins pound error-prone Angels 12-3 View Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Royce Lewis homered twice and drove in four runs as the Minnesota Twins beat the sloppy Los Angeles Angels 12-3 on Monday night.

James Outman also went deep as the Twins moved to 4-0 against the Angels this season, outscoring them 33-7.

Los Angeles committed four errors, including two by third baseman Yoan Moncada.

Lewis’ first homer grazed off the tip of Bryce Teodosio’s glove at the center field wall in the second.

Simeon Woods Richardson (6-4) allowed three runs and struck out six in five innings. Travis Adams struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Luke Keaschall had an RBI single, Matt Wallner had a two-run double, and Austin Martin doubled and scored three runs. The Twins were still 4 for 18 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.

Angels starter Caden Dana (0-1) struck out a career-high nine, walked five and allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings. Sebastián Rivero had an RBI double in his first major league game in almost three years.

Key moment

Lewis’ second home run made it 5-3 in the fifth and gave the Twins the lead for good as the Orange County native put on a show in his homecoming.

Key stat

It was Lewis’ third career multi-homer game. He did it on July 20 at Colorado and in Game 1 of a 2023 American League wild card playoff series against Toronto.

Up next

RHP Zebby Matthews (4-4, 4.73 ERA) starts for the Twins and RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-9, 4.81) takes the mound for the Angels as the series continues on Tuesday night.

