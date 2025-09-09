Reds aim to stop road losing streak, take on the Padres

Cincinnati Reds (72-72, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (79-65, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Zack Littell (9-8, 3.81 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -188, Reds +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to stop their four-game road skid in a matchup against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 44-25 record at home and a 79-65 record overall. The Padres have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

Cincinnati is 72-72 overall and 32-38 in road games. The Reds have hit 143 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 84 RBIs while hitting .278 for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 14 for 34 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 19 home runs, 57 walks and 81 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Reds. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 12 for 31 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press