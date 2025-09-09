Giants meet the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-73, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (73-71, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (11-13, 4.77 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 154 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (10-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -145, Diamondbacks +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco is 73-71 overall and 36-34 in home games. The Giants have a 45-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona has a 34-39 record in road games and a 72-73 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has a .271 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 30 doubles, 11 triples and eight home runs. Dominic Smith is 13 for 41 with two home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 29 doubles, 16 triples, 30 home runs and 74 RBIs while hitting .257 for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 10 for 33 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .325 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press