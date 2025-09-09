Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels play in game 2 of series

Minnesota Twins (64-80, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-77, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Zebby Matthews (4-4, 4.73 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (6-9, 4.81 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -121, Angels +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has a 67-77 record overall and a 35-38 record at home. The Angels rank fifth in the majors with 198 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Minnesota has gone 29-44 on the road and 64-80 overall. The Twins have a 32-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Twins are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 30 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 13 for 39 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has 18 doubles, seven triples and 30 home runs for the Twins. Trevor Larnach is 15 for 38 with a double and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .199 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Twins: 3-7, .251 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (vertigo), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Logan O’Hoppe: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Ryan Jeffers: 7-Day IL (head), Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press