Orioles Kremer leaves start after 3 innings against Dodgers with right forearm discomfort

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer left Friday night’s start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after three innings with right forearm discomfort.

He was replaced by left-hander Dietrich Enns to begin the fourth inning.

Kremer had not allowed a hit, issued one walk and struck out four. He threw 56 pitches, 38 for strikes.

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Kremer will get an MRI on Saturday, but believes the injury is not serious.

“I just saw him in the hallway,” Mansolino said. “He thinks it’s mild. We will get imaging tomorrow. We will have more answers tomorrow as to what it is. But the level of concern at the moment, after the evaluation with the medical team, was pretty low.”

The 29-year-old right-hander was making his 28th appearance and 27th start, and entered at 9-10 with a 4.52 ERA. He allowed a season-high seven runs on nine hits with two walks and one strikeout in a season-low three innings in a 15-8 loss to the Giants on Aug. 29. He has lost three of his last four decisions.

