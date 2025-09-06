Priester sets franchise record as Brewers beat Pirates 5-2 View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Quinn Priester went seven innings for his franchise-record 11th consecutive decision, Jake Bauers drove in a pair of runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Friday night.

Priester (12-2) gave up two runs and six hits while striking out six and walking one to break the mark set by Chris Bosio and Cal Eldred, who won 10 consecutive decisions in 1992.

Priester, who has not lost since May 13, was acquired from Boston in a trade on April 7. He was the Pirates’ first-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft.

The Brewers, who began a six-game road trip, maintained their 5 1/2-game lead in the NL Central over the Chicago Cubs, who beat Washington 11-5 on Friday. Milwaukee had lost three of its previous four games.

Bauers’ two-run single off Carmen Mlodzinski (3-8) put the Brewers ahead 3-2 in the sixth inning. Brice Turang hit an RBI single in the eighth and Andrew Vaughn drove in a run in the ninth.

Abner Uribe pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Bauers, Turang, and William Contreras had two hits each. The Pirates got two hits apiece from Spencer Horwitz and Oneil Cruz.

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo allowed only one unearned run and one hit in five innings in his fifth start since returning from Tommy John surgery.

The last-place Pirates lost for just the fifth time in 17 games.

Key moment

Bauers’ line-drive two-run single to right field in the sixth inning proved to be the decisive hit.

Key stat

The Brewers improved to 31-11 in their last 42 road games and ended the Pirates’ seven-game home winning streak.

Up next

Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (5-2, 3.69 ERA) faces RHP Mitch Keller (6-13, 4.21) on Saturday night.

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press