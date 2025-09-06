Bryson Stott hits 3-run homer and Phillies go deep 4 times in 9-3 win over the Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Bryson Stott hit a three-run homer, Brandon Marsh added a two-run shot and the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 on Friday night.

The Phillies went deep four times, including solo shots from Max Kepler and Harrison Bader. Every Phillies starter had at least one hit, and they finished with 16 total.

Trea Turner went 4 for 5, his second time recording four hits against the Marlins this season.

Cristopher Sánchez (12-5) pitched seven effective innings, allowing one run on six hits while striking out five and walking one. Tanner Banks relieved Sánchez in the eighth.

Stott broke the game open in the seventh when he lined a shot into the Phillies’ bullpen against reliever George Soriano to make it 9-1.

Brian Navarreto, an eighth-inning defensive replacement, pulled the Marlins within 9-3 with his first career home run, a two-run drive to center against Banks.

Kepler hit a solo shot into the second deck off Marlins starter Valente Bellozo (1-4) in the second. Marsh drilled a 420-foot, two-run shot to left-center off reliever Lake Bachar in the fourth, and Bader went deep in the next at-bat to put Philadelphia ahead 5-1.

NL homer run-leader Kyle Schwarber (49) singled twice. He hasn’t homered in the seven games since his four-home run outing against Atlanta on Aug. 28.

Javier Sanoja hit an RBI double in the third, Miami’s only run scored against Sánchez.

Bellozo allowed two runs and four hits in three innings, striking out two.

Key moment

Bachar replaced Bellozo in the third with the Marlins trailing 2-1, but gave up three straight hits — including the homers by Marsh and Bader — as Philadelphia extended its lead.

Key stat

Sánchez’s 12 wins are a career high, surpassing his previous career-best 11 wins in 2024.

Up next

Philadelphia LHP Jesús Luzardo (12-6, 4.06 ERA) will start the second game of the series Saturday against Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (8-11, 5.66).

By ALANIS THAMES

AP Sports Writer