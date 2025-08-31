Mickey Moniak hits walk-off RBI triple to lift the lowly Rockies past the Cubs, 6-4

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Mickey Moniak hit a walk-off RBI triple, Tanner Gordon struck out a career-high nine and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

The major league-worst Rockies snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 39-98. They finished August with 11 wins, their most in any month this season.

Orlando Arcia had three hits and an RBI for Colorado, and Braxton Fulford added two hits and an RBI. Ryan Ritter had two hits and scored the winning run, and Brenton Doyle drove in two runs.

Gordon allowed two earned runs in six innings. Juan Mejia (2-1) picked up the win, striking out two in a perfect ninth. Daniel Palencia (1-5) took the loss.

Ian Happ hit his 18th homer of the season for the Cubs, a tying three-run shot off reliever Luis Peralta in the eighth. Kyle Tucker had three hits, and Seiya Suzuki drove in two runs for Chicago.

Key moment

After a lead-off single from Ritter in the ninth inning, Moniak hit Palencia’s slider down the right-field line, bringing home Ritter.

Key stat

Cubs starter Matthew Boyd has allowed at least four earned runs in each of his past three starts.

Up next

The Cubs return home to face Atlanta on Monday, with RHP Colin Rea (10-6, 4.23 ERA) set to start opposite Braves RHP Spencer Strider (5-12, 4,95). Colorado remains at home Monday to play San Francisco. Rockies RHP Chase Dollander (2-11, 6.55) was set to oppose LHP Carson Whisenhunt (2-1, 5.01).

By CRAIG MEYER

Associated Press