Giants and Orioles meet with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (61-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (67-69, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (10-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (2-10, 4.47 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Orioles +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Francisco has a 67-69 record overall and a 34-34 record at home. The Giants are 39-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore has a 30-38 record in road games and a 61-75 record overall. The Orioles are 28-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 18 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Giants. Luis Matos is 14 for 33 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan Mountcastle has 17 doubles, five home runs and 29 RBIs for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 10 for 41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .254 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 2-8, .252 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (ankle), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press