Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels Sunday

Los Angeles Angels (63-72, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (75-61, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (9-9, 3.85 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (10-6, 2.37 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -175, Angels +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Houston is 41-29 at home and 75-61 overall. The Astros have gone 53-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 63-72 overall and 29-37 on the road. The Angels are fourth in the majors with 189 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Astros have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 23 home runs while slugging .455. Jeremy Pena is 12 for 43 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Zach Neto has a .267 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 29 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs. Jo Adell is 10 for 35 with four home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 3-7, .179 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Victor Caratini: 7-Day IL (concussion), John Rooney: 15-Day IL (concussion / nasal), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (neck), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Mederos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press