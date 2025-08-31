Twins take on the Padres in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (76-60, second in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (61-74, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: David Morgan (1-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (12-7, 3.22 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -132, Padres +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Minnesota has a 61-74 record overall and a 34-32 record at home. The Twins have gone 47-22 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego has a 76-60 record overall and a 33-38 record in road games. Padres hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks third in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Larnach has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 RBIs while hitting .249 for the Twins. Luke Keaschall is 10 for 39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .266 for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 14 for 34 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .245 batting average, 7.24 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Padres: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (ankle), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press