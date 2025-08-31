Rangers bring win streak into matchup with the Athletics

Texas Rangers (70-67, third in the AL West) vs. Athletics (63-74, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom (10-6, 2.79 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (2-5, 4.96 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -135, Athletics +114; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they take on the Athletics.

The Athletics are 63-74 overall and 29-39 in home games. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .253, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Texas is 28-40 in road games and 70-67 overall. The Rangers have the No. 1 team ERA in baseball at 3.42.

Sunday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson leads the Athletics with a .310 batting average, and has 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 53 RBIs. Tyler Soderstrom is 13 for 38 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 8-2, .308 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Ben Bowden: 15-Day IL (lat), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (appendectomy), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (wrist), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot), Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (nerve), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press