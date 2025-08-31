Rangers get 17 hits and hammer Athletics 9-3 for 4th straight win View Photo

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Josh Jung had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles, and Merrill Kelly pitched into the seventh inning as the surging Texas Rangers defeated the Athletics 9-3 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Wyatt Langford and Dylan Moore homered for the Rangers (70-67), who have won seven of eight to pull within 2 1/2 games of Seattle for the final American League wild card.

Kyle Higashioka delivered two RBI singles and rookie Michael Helmen had an early two-run double. Adolis García also had three of Texas’ 17 hits as every Rangers batter got at least one.

Kelly (11-7) allowed three runs and six hits while throwing just 79 pitches in 6 1/3 innings. Handed a 4-0 lead, he gave up solo homers to Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker in the third.

Rooker finished with three hits, but Texas won its fifth straight against the A’s and leads the season series 7-5.

Athletics starter Mason Barnett (0-1) was tagged for five runs and eight hits over four-plus innings in his major league debut. He was lifted after Langford homered leading off the fifth to make it 5-2.

Key moments

Langford robbed Darell Hernaiz of a home run to left field in the fifth. Athletics left fielder Carlos Cortes returned the favor in the sixth against Higashioka.

Key stat

Following the homers by Butler and Rooker in the third, Kelly retired his next 10 batters until Jacob Wilson singled leading off the seventh.

Up next

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (10-6, 2.79 ERA) faces right-hander J.T. Ginn (2-5, 4.96) in the series finale Sunday.

By ANTONIO RAY HARVEY

Associated Press