Turner’s 2-run single with 2 outs in 10th inning leads Phillies past Braves 3-2 View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner hit a two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 win over the Braves on Saturday night, spoiling the return of reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale to Atlanta’s starting rotation.

Nacho Alvarez Jr. put Atlanta ahead 2-1 with an RBI single in the 10th.

Philadelphia loaded the bases against Hunter Stratton (0-1). Dylan Dodd came on and struck out Brandon Marsh and had Turner in an 0-2 hole before the Phillies shortstop lined a 94-mph fastball into right field, scoring Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos.

Matt Strahm (2-3) got the win after giving up just Alvarez’s hit.

Sale and Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez both had strong outings.

Sale, a nine-time All-Star, struck out nine and gave up three hits in six innings. His only blemish came on Weston Wilson’s solo homer in the third. The lefty was making his first start since fracturing a left rib while making a diving stop on a batted ball by the Mets’ Juan Soto on June 18. Sale, who lowered his ERA is 2.45, did not come out for the seventh after throwing 78 pitches, 51 of which were for strikes.

Sánchez struck out eight and gave up one run on seven hits in seven innings.

Both starters benefited from strong defense.

Key moment

Atlanta had a chance to pad its lead in the 10th, but Vidal Bruján and Jurickson Profar each hit flyouts after Alvarez’s single.

Key stat

Sánchez lowered his ERA to 2.66. He began Saturday fourth in the NL in ERA.

Up next

Braves RHP Hurston Waldrep (4-0, 0.90 ERA) opposes Philadelphia LHP Jesús Luzardo (12-6, 4.23) in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday when the Phillies go for the sweep.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press