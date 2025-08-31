Athletics’ Nick Kurtz day-to-day with right oblique soreness

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nick Kurtz is day-to-day after experiencing right oblique soreness against the Texas Rangers on Friday, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said on Saturday.

The rookie had an MRI that returned “clean,” Kotsay said.

Kurtz was not in the lineup for the second game of a three-game series on Saturday.

He began feeling discomfort after batting practice Friday. During the game, he drew a walk, was rounding third base, and heading for home on Brent Rooker’s double in the third inning when he apparently aggravated the soreness and slowed down.

He crossed the plate to tie the game at 2-2, but walked to the clubhouse immediately after with the team medical staff.

Kotsay said there is no strain in terms of muscle tissue, but Kurtz is currently dealing with pain tolerance.

Kotsay did not say when Kurtz would return.

“We hope to get him back sooner than later,” Kotsay said.

Kurtz, a power slugger out of Wake Forest, is hitting .308 with 23 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, and 70 RBIs this season. He is one of just three players in the majors this season to hit four home runs in a game.

Kurtz is the first rookie in major league history to hit four homers in a game and matched the MLB record for total bases with 19 in a July 25 game against the Houston Astros. He also had a double, a single, and a total of six RBIs in that game.

___

By ANTONIO RAY HARVEY

Associated Press