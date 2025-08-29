Giants host the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (60-74, fifth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (66-68, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (9-9, 4.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (10-6, 2.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -159, Orioles +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Baltimore Orioles to begin a three-game series.

San Francisco has a 66-68 record overall and a 33-33 record at home. The Giants have gone 30-46 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Baltimore has a 29-37 record in road games and a 60-74 record overall. The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .402.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 18 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 69 RBIs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 9 for 33 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has a .277 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 30 doubles, five triples and 16 home runs. Jeremiah Jackson is 13 for 40 with a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (ankle), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press