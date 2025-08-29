Twins host the Padres on 3-game home losing streak

San Diego Padres (75-59, second in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (60-73, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nestor Cortes (2-2, 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Twins: Zebby Matthews (3-4, 5.30 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -128, Twins +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins aim to end their three-game home losing streak with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

Minnesota has a 60-73 record overall and a 33-31 record at home. The Twins are ninth in the AL with 159 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

San Diego has a 32-37 record in road games and a 75-59 record overall. The Padres have gone 44-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has a .269 batting average to lead the Twins, and has 15 doubles, four triples and 27 home runs. Luke Keaschall is 13 for 38 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Padres. Ryan O’Hearn is 12 for 34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .238 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (ankle), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press