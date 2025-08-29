Bellinger, Chisholm, Grisham homers power Yankees past White Sox 10-4 for 5th straight win View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham hit two-run homers and Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a solo shot as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to five games with a 10-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Bellinger (three hits) and Grisham homered for the second straight game and Chisholm finished with two hits and RBIs.

White Sox first baseman Miguel Vargas hit his first career grand slam in the second inning and then left the game with in the fifth with a left wrist contusion after being clipped by Aaron Judge.

The Yankees homered for the sixth straight game, with 18 total in that span.

Will Warren (8-6) pitched five innings for the win, allowing four runs on five hits. The runs, on Vargas’ 14th homer, were ruled unearned after the White Sox loaded the bases on an error, walk and a hit batter.

Tyler Alexander (4-12), Chicago’s first reliever, was charged with the loss. He allowed two runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings

Bellinger hit his 26th homer in the first inning, Chisholm belted his 26th in the second, and Grisham added his 27th in the eighth.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game he expects Judge to play the outfield again this season, but had no timetable. Judge remains at designated hitter as he recovers from a flexor strain in his right elbow.

Vargas was hurt while trying to stretch for Curtis Mead’s wide throw from just behind third base on a chopper by Judge. It appeared Judge’s left leg struck Vargas’ left (glove) hand as he ran to first.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe had two hits and an RBI after entering in a 1-for-38 slump over 11 games.

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón (14-7, 3.24 ERA) faces White Sox RHP Yoendrys Gomez (3-1, 4.73) on Friday.

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press