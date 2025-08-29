Garcia leads Rangers against the Athletics after 4-hit game

Texas Rangers (68-67, third in the AL West) vs. Athletics (63-72, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jack Leiter (8-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (10-8, 4.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -132, Rangers +111; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Athletics after Adolis Garcia had four hits against the Angels on Wednesday.

The Athletics have a 63-72 record overall and a 29-37 record in home games. The Athletics have a 29-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Texas has a 26-40 record in road games and a 68-67 record overall. The Rangers have a 31-51 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Friday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 29 home runs while slugging .548. Tyler Soderstrom is 15 for 39 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 19 doubles and 21 home runs while hitting .271 for the Rangers. Joc Pederson is 9 for 33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Ben Bowden: 15-Day IL (lat), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (nerve), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press