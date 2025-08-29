Angels visit the Astros to start 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (62-71, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (74-60, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-8, 4.73 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -177, Angels +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open a four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Houston has a 40-28 record in home games and a 74-60 record overall. The Astros rank 10th in the AL with 151 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Los Angeles is 28-36 on the road and 62-71 overall. The Angels have hit 188 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Astros are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 44 extra base hits (20 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs). Christian Walker is 11 for 40 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jo Adell leads the Angels with 30 home runs while slugging .486. Zach Neto is 10 for 38 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Angels: 3-7, .207 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Victor Caratini: 7-Day IL (concussion), John Rooney: 15-Day IL (concussion / nasal), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (neck), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Mederos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press