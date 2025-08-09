Abreu homers off Pivetta to help the Red Sox beat the Padres, 10-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wilyer Abreu made former teammate Nick Pivetta pay for his mistakes with a two-run home run in a four-run fourth inning and Masataka Yoshida also connected to help the Boston Red Sox beat the San Diego Padres 10-2 on Friday night.

Connor Wong added a bases-loaded double and Walker Buehler (7-6) shut out the Padres on four singles through six innings as the Red Sox won for the 10th time in 12 games. Buehler struck out four and walked two, with only two Padres reaching scoring position.

Buehler improved to 7-1 against the Padres and 2-1 at Petco Park. His previous 12 starts against San Diego all came while with the NL West-rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Buehler, who earned the save in the Dodgers’ World Series-ending Game 5 victory over the Yankees, signed with the Red Sox as a free agent Dec. 28.

Pivetta (11-4) loaded the bases opening the fourth by allowing a single to Alex Bregman and walking Jarren Duran and Trevor Story. Yoshida hit a sacrifice fly and Pivetta’s errant throw trying to pick off Story brought in another run.

With two outs, Abreu hit a 423-foot homer to right-center, his 21st, to make it 4-0.

Bregman hit a sac fly in the fifth.

Pivetta allowed five runs and five hits in six innings, struck out three and walked three.

Wong’s three-run double off Sean Reynolds made it 8-0 in the eighth. The Padres scored twice in the bottom of the inning.

Yoshida hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Reynolds, his second.

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press