Schwarber hits 41st homer and Marsh goes deep among 4 hits as Phillies beat Rangers 9-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his 41st homer in the first inning, Brandon Marsh’s four hits included a solo shot that put Philadelphia ahead for good in the fourth and the Phillies beat the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Friday night.

Trea Turner had a three-run homer in a five-run ninth and drove in five. Cristopher Sánchez (11-3) allowed six hits and a run to match his career high in wins from the left-hander’s only All-Star season in 2024.

Schwarber lined a 413-foot shot that glanced off the right-field foul pole about two-thirds of the way up. He is two homers behind Seattle slugger Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors.

The NL East-leading Phillies started their only nine-game road trip of the season by ending a 10-game losing streak at the home of the Rangers. The skid went back to Philadelphia’s 14-10 victory on opening day in 2014 at Globe Life Park, which still stands across the street from 5-year-old Globe Life Field.

Josh Jung had a tying single in the first for the AL wild card-chasing Rangers, who have dropped consecutive home games after winning their previous eight.

Merrill Kelly (9-7) walked a season-high five and hit a batter with a pitch in his first home start for Texas since being acquired from Arizona before the July 31 trade deadline. The right-hander allowed five hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Key moment

Marsh’s liner leading off the fourth just cleared the fence down the line in right for a 2-1 Philadelphia lead. A two-run double from Turner came four batters later, after back-to-back walks from Kelly.

Key stat

Five of Sánchez’s six strikeouts were on changeups, giving him a major league-leading 97 with his best pitch.

Up next

Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (10-5, 4.32 ERA) faces Rangers ace Jacob deGrom (10-4, 2.80), who has allowed five runs in each of his past two starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer