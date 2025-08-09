Alexander has 4 RBIs, Carroll hits 2-run HR, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 6-1 View Photo

PHOENIX (AP) — Blaze Alexander hit a homer and had four RBIs, Corbin Carroll added a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 on Friday night.

Zac Gallen (9-12) threw six quality innings, giving up just one run on four hits. He walked three and struck out six.

Arizona has won four of its last six games. Colorado has dropped five straight.

The D-backs took a 3-0 lead in the first when Alexander hit a two-out double down the left field line that cleared the bases. He pushed Arizona’s advantage to 4-1 in the fourth with a solo homer to right field.

Carroll made it 6-1 in the fifth with a towering two-run homer down that easily cleared the right-field fence. It was the All-Star outfielder’s 24th long ball of the season.

Colorado lefty Austin Gomber (0-6) gave up six runs on five hits over six innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros made his big-league debut and had an RBI single in his first plate appearance. The 23-year-old is the son of Eric Karros, who was the 1992 National League Rookie of the Year for the Los Angles Dodgers and had 284 career homers.

Key moment

Gomber looked like he might get out of a first-inning, bases-loaded jam after striking out Tyler Locklear for the second out. But Alexander hammered the first pitch he saw down the left field line, scoring three runs.

Key stat

Colorado’s pitching staff has given up 125 runs over the past 12 games.

Up next

The Rockies will throw RHP Bradley Blalock (1-3, 7.68 ERA) against D-backs LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-7, 5.53) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer