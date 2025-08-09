Clemens and Wallner homer as Twins beat Royals 9-4 for third straight win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kody Clemens and Matt Wallner homered, Ryan Jeffers had three hits and two RBIs, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-4 on Friday night.

Rookie Luke Keaschall continued his hot hitting with two singles and two RBIs. He has six hits and eight RBIs in three games after returning from a three-month stint on the IL due to a broken bone in his right forearm.

Joe Ryan (11-5) allowed one run on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts over five innings for the Twins, who have won three straight.

Mike Yastrzemski and Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the Royals, who have lost three of four.

The Twins roughed up Royals starter Seth Lugo (8-6), scoring multiple runs in three of the four innings he pitched.

Keaschall had RBI singles in the first and second innings. Jeffers also had a RBI single in the second as the Twins built a 5-1 lead.

Clemens set a career high with his 13th homer, a two-run shot in the fourth.

Key moment

After Yastrzemski hit a leadoff homer in the first, the Twins responded immediately when Wallner hammered a sinker into the bullpens in left-center with one out in the bottom of the inning.

Key stat

Ryan is 8-0 with a 1.34 ERA in 10 career starts against the Royals.

Up next

LHP Noah Cameron (5-5, 2.68 ERA) will start for the Royals against RHP Bailey Ober (4-6, 5.38) in the second game of the series on Saturday night.

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press