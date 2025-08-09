Edward Cabrera strikes out 11 in 8 innings as the Marlins beat the Braves 5-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Edward Cabrera struck out 11 and allowed two hits in eight innings, Xavier Edwards went 3 for 5 with an RBI and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Friday night.

Cabrera (6-5), in his 20th start of the season, did not allow a run until Jurickson Profar’s homer in the sixth inning. Cabrera struck out the side in the eighth.

Edwards singled up the middle in the third, scoring Dane Myers for a 1-0 lead. Edwards had his 34th multi-hit game.

Rookies Jakob Marsee and Troy Johnston added RBI hits in the fourth for a 3-0 lead. Marsee doubled down the left field line and Johnston singled up the middle.

Heriberto Hernandez, another rookie, hit a two-run homer to left in the fifth for his seventh of the season.

Bryce Elder (4-9) allowed five earned runs and seven hits in six innings. Dylan Dodd struck out four in three innings of relief.

Marcell Ozuna, who had a go-ahead RBI in the seventh on Thursday, went 0 for 4.

Key moment

Both of Miami’s walks — Myers in the third and Kyle Stowers in the fifth — came in to score.

Key stat

Miami entered having lost 17 of its last 21 games at Truist Park. The Braves came into the game 112-62 (.644) against the Marlins, including an 8-6 victory on Thursday in the series opener.

Up next

The Braves and Marlins continue a five-game, four-day series with a day-night split doubleheader on Saturday as a makeup from a rainout on April 6. Atlanta RHP Hurston Waldrep (1-0, 1.59) will pitch Game 1 against RHP Ryan Gusto (7-4, 4.92). Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (6-10, 6.44) is scheduled to make his second start against Atlanta this season versus RHP Eric Fedde (3-12, 5.32) in Game 2.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB