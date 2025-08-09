Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki shows progress in simulated game, eyes late-season return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Roki Sasaki threw a three-inning simulated game Friday and the Los Angeles Dodgers rookie is on track to return late in the season.

The Japanese phenom has been on the injured list since mid-May with a right shoulder impingement.

Sasaki tossed 46 pitches, with his velocity touching 97 mph at times, against outfielder Alex Call and a few minor leaguers.

“He accomplished what he needed to,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Roberts noticed Sasaki has added some weight through working with the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

“He’s more physical,” Roberts said, “The throw wasn’t as shoulder-y. It was a little bit more clean.”

Roberts said he wasn’t sure if Sasaki’s next move will be a rehab assignment or another sim game.

“He was still kind of searching, as far as asking the pitching coaches some things, and that’s kind of what people do,” the manager said. “Waiting for him to get to a point where he feels really comfortable and confident in his delivery and where he’s at, so he can attack the hitters, be his focus. We’re not there yet.”

Sasaki arrived in the majors as one of the most touted pitchers in recent years, but he struggled in his first eight starts before getting hurt.

