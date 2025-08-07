Jose Iglesias lines go-ahead single in 9th, Padres rally to beat Diamondbacks 3-2 View Photo

PHOENIX (AP) — Jose Iglesias followed Ryan O’Hearn’s tying homer with a run-scoring single in the ninth inning and the San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Wednesday night.

San Diego scored five runs in the 11th inning to beat the Diamondbacks 10-5 on Tuesday night and staged another late rally.

With Arizona leading 2-1, O’Hearn led off the ninth with a tying homer off Kyle Backus (0-2), his first off a left-hander this season. Xander Bogaerts, who hit a solo homer in the seventh, followed with a double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Iglesias lined a single to right and Mason Miller worked around a walk in the the ninth for his 21st save. Adrian Morejon (9-4) allowed a hit in two innings for the Padres, who have won nine of 11.

Corbin Carroll homered for Arizona.

Padres starter Nestor Cortes had a shaky start in his first game since being traded from Milwaukee.

Carroll hit his 23rd homer over the pool deck in right-center in the first inning and Cortes hit consecutive batters to load the bases in the second. Alek Thomas put Arizona up 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Cortes allowed two runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts and three walks.

Key moment

Arizona third baseman Blaze Alexander snared Jackson Merrill’s squibber off the base and dove to get a force out on third with two on and one out in the eighth. Freddy Fermin was initially ruled safe, but the play was overturn upon review.

Key stat

Arizona starter Anthony DeSclafani allowed three hits and struck out four in 4 1/3 scoreless innings

Up next

San Diego has yet to name a starter for Friday’s opener of a three-game series against Boston. Arizona has a day off before RHP Zac Gallen (8-12, 5.48) pitches the opener of a three-game series against the Athletics on Friday.

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer