Cardinals face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (57-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (65-48, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-8, 4.83 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (2-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -190, Cardinals +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 65-48 overall and 35-22 in home games. The Dodgers have hit 165 total home runs to lead the NL.

St. Louis has a 25-33 record in road games and a 57-57 record overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams play Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 14 doubles, seven triples and 38 home runs while hitting .274 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 16 for 41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with 15 home runs while slugging .443. Ivan Herrera is 10 for 35 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .193 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John King: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press