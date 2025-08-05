Jung hits game-ending homer after Pederson’s pinch shot as Rangers beat Yankees View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning, after Joc Pederson’s tying pinch-hit homer in the ninth, and the Texas Rangers beat the New York Yankees 8-5 on Monday night for their seventh consecutive home win.

Jung connected off Jake Bird (4-2) for his 11th homer, a 401-foot drive to left-center after Wyatt Langford was intentionally walked with two outs.

Pederson, hitting .132, tied it with a 408-foot shot off Devin Williams. That was the first homer since May 17 for Pederson, in only his eighth game since missing two months with a right hand fracture.

Danny Coulombe (2-0), the fourth Texas pitcher and in his third game since being acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline Thursday, worked the 10th for his first Rangers victory.

Paul Goldschmidt led off the game with a home run and scored three times for the Yankees, who lost their fourth in a row. All-Star lefty Max Fried left with a 5-4 lead after scuffling through five innings but was denied a major league-best 13th win.

The Yankees, just swept in three games at Miami and likely playing their final game before Aaron Judge returns from the injured list, led 5-4 on Giancarlo Stanton’s two-run homer in the fourth.

Fried needed 105 pitches and matched a season high by allowing eight hits in his 23rd start for the Yankees. He struck out seven but allowed four runs while six consecutive batters reached base in the second. His errant pickoff throw also allowed a run.

Goldschmidt hit New York’s ninth leadoff homer this season — only the Los Angeles Dodgers (11) have more. Stanton has 10 homers in his 32 games since missing the first 70 games this season with elbow issues.

Key moment

Coulombe fielded Austin Wells’ comebacker to start an inning-ending 1-6-3 double play after walking a batter in the 10th.

Key stat

Texas, coming off a 2-5 trip, has won 12 of its last 15 home games.

Up next

Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 1.49 ERA), who was 5-0 with a 0.59 ERA in July, starts for Texas on Tuesday night. His last loss was a 1-0 game at New York on May 22. Will Warren (6-5, 4.64) goes for the Yankees.

___

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer