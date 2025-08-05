Friedl hits a tiebreaking single in the 7th inning as the Reds edge the Cubs 3-2

Clear
By AP News
CHICAGO (AP) — TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds held off the Chicago Cubs for a 3-2 win on Monday night.

Tyler Stephenson homered for Cincinnati, and Elly De La Cruz had an RBI double. The Reds (59-54) had dropped four of six.

Dansby Swanson hit his 17th homer for the Cubs (65-47), who fell three games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

With two outs and runners on the corners in the seventh, Friedl drove in Jake Fraley with a looper into center field against Caleb Thielbar. Ryan Brasier (0-1) got the loss.

The Cubs threatened in the bottom half, advancing Willi Castro to third with two down. Swanson then hit a chopper to third and was ruled safe.

The Reds challenged, and the call was overturned when a replay review showed Swanson missed the bag initially as he crossed first base.

By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press

