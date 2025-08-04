Taylor Ward hits 3-run homer in 9th to lift the Angels past the White Sox, 8-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning, Zach Neto had a home run and three RBIs and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

In a tie game, Nolan Schanuel doubled with one out in the ninth before Mike Trout was walked intentionally. Ward went deep against left-hander Tyler Alexander (4-10) to set a career high with 26 home runs.

Right-hander Kenley Jansen (4-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for Los Angeles.

Colson Montgomery hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs for the White Sox. They lost for just the third time in their last 12 road games.

The White Sox took a 4-0 lead in the first inning when Robert had an RBI single and Montgomery followed with a three-run home run against Jack Kochanowicz

Chicago made it 5-0 in the third on Montgomery’s RBI single.

The Angels started their rally in the sixth with a leadoff home from Neto. Ward had an RBI single, and Trout scored on a wild pitch. The Angels tied it in the seventh on a two-run double from Neto.

Key moment

The White Sox brought in the lefty Alexander to face left-handed hitting Schanuel in the ninth and his second hit of the game was a double to right to start the decisive rally.

Ket stat

Montgomery played in his 24th career game since his debut July 4, with all seven of his home runs coming over his past 10 games.

Up next

White Sox RHP Davis Martin (3-8, 3.83 ERA) was set to start Monday night at Seattle. Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 3.30) was scheduled to start at home against Tampa Bay.

DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press