Athletics and Diamondbacks square off with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (52-59, fourth in the NL West) vs. Athletics (49-64, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-7, 5.63 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Athletics: Jack Perkins (0-1, 2.75 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -125, Diamondbacks +105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

The Athletics have a 49-64 record overall and a 23-33 record at home. The Athletics rank sixth in MLB play with 152 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Arizona is 52-59 overall and 26-31 in road games. The Diamondbacks have hit 152 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Kurtz ranks second on the Athletics with 43 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs). Shea Langeliers is 16 for 40 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 15 doubles, 21 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 8 for 30 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press